Unknown miscreants uproot ATM, flee with Rs 18 lakh in Rajasthan

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:34 IST
Unidentified miscreants uprooted an ATM containing around Rs 18 lakh and fled after assaulting the security guard here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 2.19 am on Chomu Road in the Ajeetgarh police station area, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar, around six masked assailants overpowered the security guard deployed at the ATM kiosk located near Narolia Bhawan shops. The guard was gagged, and his hands and feet were tied.

When he resisted, the accused thrashed him with iron rods, the officer said.

The miscreants then cut the power supply and CCTV camera wires, destroyed the cameras, and uprooted the ATM. Before fleeing, they also took away the guard's mobile phone, Kumar said. Despite his injuries, the guard managed to alert nearby residents and the police.

Senior police officials and bank representatives inspected the crime scene on Friday morning.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police added.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

