Left Menu

E-auction of 730 FM radio channels on July 9: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:35 IST
E-auction of 730 FM radio channels on July 9: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Online auctions for 730 FM radio channels in 234 cities across the country are scheduled to start on July 9, the information and broadcasting ministry said on Friday.

''E-auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels will tentatively start on 9th July, 2025 (Wednesday) from 0930 hours onwards,'' the ministry said in a notification.

As many as 19 companies from across the country are listed as pre-qualified bidders for the auction.

The pre-qualified bidders are Ahalia Healthcare Ltd, AM Television Pvt Ltd, DB Corp Ltd (Radio Division), Eastern Media Ltd, HT Media Ltd, JCL Infra Pvt Ltd, KAL Radio Ltd, Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd, Madhuresh Publications Pvt Ltd, Malar Publications Ltd, Pindari Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd, RLFE Pvt Ltd, SantaMonicaTours and Travels Pvt Ltd, Sapphire Media Ltd, Setwell Coatings India Pvt Ltd, South Asia FM Ltd, The Malayala Manorama Co Pvt Ltd, The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd.

In August last year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to conduct the third batch of e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore, under the Private FM Radio Phase III policy.

In October last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting invited applications for e-auctions. Six months later, in April this year, the ministry issued Amendment No. One to the Auction Rules for Private FM Radio Batch III channels e-auction under Phase III.

According to the amendment, the ministry has extended the duration of each round in the rank-wise multiple rounds allocation stage from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.

This change aims to provide bidders with more time per round during the allocation stage, potentially facilitating a more considered bidding process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025