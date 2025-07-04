Karnataka govt targets 745 MW solar generation through Kusum-C Scheme

Under the Kusum-C scheme, which aims to solarise agricultural feeders and provide daytime electricity supply to farmers' pump sets, 200 MW of electricity is already being produced. In the coming months, 545 MW of electricity will be generated, Energy Minister K J George said Friday. Addressing a press conference after the energy department's progress review meeting in the district, he said, ''Under the Kusum-C scheme, construction of solar units with a capacity of around 200 megawatts has already been completed.'' According to him, in the next few months, solar units with a capacity of 545 megawatts will be commissioned at 93 locations. This will help provide an adequate daytime electricity supply to farmers. ''Our government has set a target of generating 2,400 megawatts of solar electricity through feeder solarisation of agricultural pump sets under the Kusum-C scheme.'' Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a solar power unit established under the Kusum-C scheme in Gauribidanur. The feeder solarisation work is progressing at a rapid pace, George added.

Under the Kusum-C scheme, generating 1 megawatt of electricity requires four acres of land. If government land is available, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that it be allocated free of cost. However, George said that private power producers must pay Rs 25,000 per acre, which will be deposited with the district commissioner and used to improve government schools and Anganwadis in the villages where the substations are located. "If private land is used, developers awarded the power generation contracts will lease the land and pay landowners a minimum of Rs 25,000 per acre," the Minister said.

He said that efforts are underway to ensure a reliable power supply to farmers' pump sets. Of the 4 lakh unauthorised pump sets in the state, 3 lakh have already been regularised. ''For pump sets within 500 meters of power feeders, transformers will be installed by the department. Those beyond 500 meters will receive solar pump sets under the Kusum-B scheme,'' George said. The Minister said Energy Department officials must promptly address the concerns of farmers and the general public. Rather than waiting, take the initiative to meet elected representatives, gather their feedback, and act on it. ''Neglecting public grievances will reflect poorly on the department. Senior officers have been instructed to take strict action, including transferring disengaged officials,'' he added.

