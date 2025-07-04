Northern Region Aviation Conference Charts Vision for Regional Air Growth

In a significant development for India’s growing aviation ecosystem, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, successfully organized the Northern Region Ministers’ Conference on Civil Aviation 2025 today in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The event, hailed as the first in a new series of regional aviation summits, served as a platform for multi-level collaboration between the Centre, State governments, and industry stakeholders to unlock the untapped potential of Northern India's aviation infrastructure.

Held under the overarching vision of “unlocking the vast potential of the aviation sector in the country,” the conference aimed to align regional efforts with national aspirations under Viksit Bharat @2047, focusing on inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

High-Level Participation Signals Strategic Focus

The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was joined by key officials and dignitaries including:

Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (Chief Guest)

Shri Gautam Kumar Dak, Minister of State, Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Rajasthan

Shri Vipul Goel, Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management & Civil Aviation, Haryana

Shri Subodh Uniyal, Forest Minister, Uttarakhand

Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna, Finance Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Shri Raghubir Singh Bali, Vice Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board

Senior officials from Punjab, Ladakh, Chandigarh, and other Northern States/UTs

The central delegation featured top functionaries including:

Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation

Shri Fiaz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General, DGCA

Shri Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Shri Rajesh Nirwan, Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)

Industry Partnership and Institutional Support

The conference witnessed the participation of over 100 aviation sector stakeholders, including representatives from airlines, OEMs, FTOs, MRO operators, and public sector entities like AAI and Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL). The event was co-facilitated by FICCI and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), acting as crucial industry connectors for regional planning.

Inaugural Address: A Decade of Aviation Transformation

In his address, Union Minister Shri Rammohan Naidu emphasized the extraordinary growth of India’s aviation sector over the last decade:

88 new airports added in 10 years — nearly one every 40 days

60 new flights added every hour during the same period

Air travel in India is now more accessible, available, and affordable than ever before

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to fostering state-specific strategies to empower Tier II and Tier III cities, underlining the importance of decentralized growth in achieving nationwide connectivity.

Uttarakhand CM Advocates Aviation for Development

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the conference's timing and relevance. He highlighted aviation’s growing role in enabling tourism, improving regional accessibility, and strengthening socio-economic development, particularly in hilly states like Uttarakhand. The CM stressed the importance of safe helicopter operations in challenging terrains, and assured the State Government’s active partnership with the Centre to ensure regulatory and operational readiness.

Interactive Dialogue and Policy Deep-Dive

The conference featured:

Ministry-led presentations showcasing new investment opportunities, regulatory reforms, and incentive schemes

One-on-one interactions between State Government teams and Ministry officials, led by Union Minister Naidu

Parallel sessions with aviation industry leaders to align industry goals with state-level requirements

These discussions provided granular insight into infrastructure bottlenecks, new route proposals, helipad/heliport development, and aviation training infrastructure needs specific to each state in the Northern region.

Key Strategic Priorities Announced

In the concluding Plenary Session, Shri Naidu outlined the Ministry’s strategic roadmap for the Northern Region, emphasizing:

Development of heliport and helipad infrastructure, especially in hilly terrains

Expansion of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) routes to underserved cities

Strengthening of Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hubs

Encouraging state-level civil aviation policies aligned with central schemes

Facilitating investment through PPP models and special purpose vehicles at the regional level

A New Chapter in Regional Aviation Collaboration

The conference marked the beginning of a new era in aviation sector governance, emphasizing decentralization, regional empowerment, and public-private synergy. The strategic dialogue established a shared commitment to co-develop an aviation landscape that is robust, resilient, and future-ready.

By fostering Centre-State-Industry collaboration, the Ministry aims to transform regional civil aviation into a key driver of India’s economic progress, helping realize the collective vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.