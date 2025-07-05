Left Menu

Noida 'digital arrest' case: 3 arrested for defrauding woman lawyer

When she contacted the number, she was told that she was involved in a serious crime, the lawyer alleged.According to the woman, after this she started getting calls from a fake police station and she was asked for details of the amount deposited in banks and she was defrauded of Rs 3.29 crore, the official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-07-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 01:15 IST
Police arrested three accused on Friday night for allegedly 'digitally arresting' a elderly woman advocate living in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and defrauding her of more than Rs 3.29 crore, an official said.

According to an official of the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station, Hemantika Vahi, in her complaint filed on Tuesday, alleged that on June 10, she received a phone call where the caller informed that that four bank accounts had been opened using her Aadhaar card and a case had been filed in this regard.

The caller told her that the money found in these accounts has been used for gambling, blackmailing, illegal purchase of weapons etc. and further gave her a phone number. When she contacted the number, she was told that she was involved in a serious crime, the lawyer alleged.

According to the woman, after this she started getting calls from a fake police station and she was asked for details of the amount deposited in banks and she was defrauded of Rs 3.29 crore, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​Crime) Preeti Yadav said the three arrested have been identified as Dupendra Singh, Vinay Samaniya and Mandeep. Police is searching for other people involved in this incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

