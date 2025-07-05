Russia's Controversial Birth Incentives for Schoolgirls: A Global Demographic Challenge

Recent reports indicate that some regions in Russia are paying schoolgirls over 100,000 roubles to give birth, a move aimed at tackling the country's declining birth rate. This policy, an extension of a 2025 demographic strategy, is highly controversial and highlights Russia's prioritization of population growth despite mixed public opinion.

President Vladimir Putin sees population size as a hallmark of national strength, yet Russia's population is shrinking due to military conflicts, notably in Ukraine, and emigration of young, educated citizens. This trend mirrors a global decline in birth rates, with many countries struggling to maintain population levels.

Worldwide, nations adopt various strategies to encourage higher birth rates, such as financial incentives or immigration-friendly policies. These efforts often come with ideological motives, aiming to increase certain population segments while facing criticism over their complexity and effectiveness.