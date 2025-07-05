Left Menu

Russia's Controversial Birth Incentives for Schoolgirls: A Global Demographic Challenge

Russia is offering financial incentives to schoolgirls who become pregnant as part of its demographic strategy to combat the declining birthrate. This controversial measure, part of a broader global trend of similar policies, aims to address population concerns, albeit with mixed effectiveness and ideological dimensions.

Recent reports indicate that some regions in Russia are paying schoolgirls over 100,000 roubles to give birth, a move aimed at tackling the country's declining birth rate. This policy, an extension of a 2025 demographic strategy, is highly controversial and highlights Russia's prioritization of population growth despite mixed public opinion.

President Vladimir Putin sees population size as a hallmark of national strength, yet Russia's population is shrinking due to military conflicts, notably in Ukraine, and emigration of young, educated citizens. This trend mirrors a global decline in birth rates, with many countries struggling to maintain population levels.

Worldwide, nations adopt various strategies to encourage higher birth rates, such as financial incentives or immigration-friendly policies. These efforts often come with ideological motives, aiming to increase certain population segments while facing criticism over their complexity and effectiveness.

