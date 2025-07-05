Supreme Court Intervention in Tamil Nadu University Appointments
The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Central Government, Tamil Nadu Governor's office, and others, concerning the Tamil Nadu government's plea against a High Court order. The order, which challenges the state's power to appoint vice-chancellors at state universities, has been stayed by a high court interim order.
The Supreme Court has reached out to the central government, the Tamil Nadu governor's office, and additional parties concerning a plea from the Tamil Nadu government. The plea contests a Madras High Court order that stayed the state's ability to appoint vice-chancellors at state universities.
In addition to these entities, justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan have issued a notice to the University Grants Commission. The notice pertains to a plea against an interim order from the high court, originally issued by a vacation bench on May 21.
The suspended legal provision is part of the ongoing dispute stemming from the Tamil Nadu government vs. Tamil Nadu governor case. A PIL filed by a lawyer challenges the constitutional validity of the state's amendments, claiming they violate UGC regulations mandating that vice-chancellors be appointed by the state governor.
