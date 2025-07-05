Constitutional Clash: Kapil Sibal Questions Govt Over Justice Impeachment Process

In a pointed critique, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised questions over the constitutional validity of the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry into Judge Yashwant Varma's case. Sibal dismissed the inquiry's findings, arguing that only an investigation under the Judges Inquiry Act holds legitimacy.

Addressing a press gathering, Sibal further accused the government of shielding Justice Shekhar Yadav and challenged the attempts by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to verify his signature for moving an impeachment motion. Sibal highlighted that only Parliament holds the power to initiate such proceedings.

His comments come amidst ongoing debates on the impeachment process, as the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry gears up for potential proceedings against Varma, following an incident involving unexplained cash at his residence. Sibal reiterated the necessity of formal procedures, questioning the public revelation of the internal report which contradicted past practices.

