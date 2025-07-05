Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: Kapil Sibal Questions Govt Over Justice Impeachment Process

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the Supreme Court's internal inquiry on Justice Yashwant Varma, asserting it has no constitutional basis. He emphasized investigating under the Judges Inquiry Act and accused the government of protecting accused judges, questioning the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's credibility in verifying impeachment motions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised questions over the constitutional validity of the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry into Judge Yashwant Varma's case. Sibal dismissed the inquiry's findings, arguing that only an investigation under the Judges Inquiry Act holds legitimacy.

Addressing a press gathering, Sibal further accused the government of shielding Justice Shekhar Yadav and challenged the attempts by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to verify his signature for moving an impeachment motion. Sibal highlighted that only Parliament holds the power to initiate such proceedings.

His comments come amidst ongoing debates on the impeachment process, as the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry gears up for potential proceedings against Varma, following an incident involving unexplained cash at his residence. Sibal reiterated the necessity of formal procedures, questioning the public revelation of the internal report which contradicted past practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

