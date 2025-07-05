Left Menu

Senior Defrauded of Rs 6.3 Lakh in Brazen Online Scam

A septuagenarian from Diva, Thane, was swindled of Rs 6.3 lakh by fraudsters posing as Delhi Crime Branch officers. They accused him of involvement in a massive money laundering case, prompting payment out of fear. Authorities have identified four suspects and registered a case under relevant laws.

A 70-year-old resident from Diva in Thane district fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing Rs 6.3 lakh to fraudsters masquerading as officials from the Delhi Crime Branch, according to police sources.

The perpetrators contacted the elderly man, alleging that a SIM card linked to his Aadhaar and PAN had been misused in a Rs 5000 crore money laundering operation. They threatened the man, convincing him he faced legal action unless he paid a substantial fee.

Out of fear, the victim transferred the money over two months. Police have since registered a case under several legal provisions and identified four out of the five culprits, actively pursuing their arrest.

