Gang Showdown in Delhi: Arrests Made After Fiery Encounter
Two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted for murder in Haryana, were arrested after a police encounter in Delhi. Acting on a tip, authorities intercepted the duo, resulting in a shootout. The accused, injured in the exchange, were apprehended, and weapons were seized.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police apprehended two members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang early Saturday morning. The duo, linked to a murder case in Haryana, was intercepted in the Narela Industrial Area after a tip-off led the Special Cell team to their location.
As officers attempted to stop the suspects on a motorcycle, they retaliated with gunfire. In a swift exchange, police opened fire, injuring both men and bringing the high-octane chase to a halt. They were subsequently taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The arrested men, identified as Mohit Vashisht and Bhumit Malik, are suspected of killing a Rohtak resident last month in a continuing gang feud. Among the items recovered were weapons and a stolen motorcycle. The operation underscores the ongoing battle against organized crime in the region.
