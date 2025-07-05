Wildlife Trafficking Bust at Mumbai Airport

In a shocking incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, customs officials intercepted a passenger carrying 45 wild animals. The incident occurred on a Thai Airways flight arriving in the early hours of Saturday.

Among the seized animals were raccoons, hyraxes, black foxes, and iguanas. Unfortunately, many of these animals were already dead upon discovery due to suffocation and poor trafficking conditions.

Experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare played a crucial role in handling the surviving animals. These animals are to be deported to their source country in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)