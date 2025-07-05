Om Birla Hails India’s Healthcare Advancements at IPF MEDICON 2025 in New Delhi

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 7th Annual International Conference of the Innovative Physicians Forum (IPF MEDICON 2025), Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla praised the remarkable evolution of India’s healthcare system, describing it as “qualitative, accessible, and affordable.” Addressing a global audience of medical professionals, researchers, and policymakers, Shri Birla underlined how India’s strategic focus on inclusivity, technological integration, and innovation has helped shape a robust and equitable health ecosystem.

Elevating Healthcare Accessibility and Quality

Shri Birla commended India’s consistent efforts to ensure that high-quality healthcare is within the reach of every citizen. “India has made significant strides in medical infrastructure and service delivery,” he said. He emphasized that health initiatives have become more inclusive and patient-centric, reflecting a system where compassion, service, and science converge. From rural outreach programs to advanced urban health centers, the transformation is aimed at ensuring no one is left behind.

He pointed out that even as developed nations confront persistent healthcare challenges, Indian doctors and healthcare workers have risen to the occasion, solidifying India’s global standing. “The dedication and sacrifice of our medical fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic proved that limited resources are no obstacle when the commitment is resolute,” Shri Birla remarked.

Innovation and Global Recognition

One of the core themes of Shri Birla’s address was the role of innovation in defining the future of healthcare. He expressed pride in Indian doctors for embracing cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and digital health solutions. “This forum,” he said, “is a vital platform for sharing research, exploring technologies, and charting a path for medical advancements that serve not just India, but the entire global community.”

The Speaker noted that Indian doctors are earning international acclaim not just for their skills but also for their adoption of innovative practices. He highlighted how Indian professionals are contributing significantly in advanced procedures, research, and technology adaptation.

India: A Hub for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Research

Shri Birla pointed out that India is fast emerging as a global centre for pharmaceuticals and biomedical innovation. He referenced India’s advancements in vaccine production, drug manufacturing, and biotechnological research. “With skilled scientists, strong infrastructure, and a spirit of innovation, India is playing a key role in advancing global healthcare,” he said.

He emphasized that initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, which provide free healthcare to economically vulnerable populations, have strengthened public confidence and demonstrated the government’s commitment to equitable health access.

The Speaker also recognized the growing number of international collaborations in R&D and medical education. India’s partnerships with global institutions, he said, are enabling knowledge sharing and strengthening its role in shaping global health strategies.

Research, AI, and the Future of Healthcare

Emphasizing that innovation is no longer optional, Shri Birla urged the medical community to embrace the rapid advancements in science and technology. “Research and innovation are not luxuries—they are necessities,” he stated, calling upon institutions and policymakers to invest more in these areas. He stressed the need for collaborative research to improve diagnostics, treatment methods, disease prevention, and health equity.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging AI, robotics, and digital platforms to enhance patient care and medical decision-making. “As we move forward, the goal must be a human-centred, tech-enabled, and efficient healthcare system,” he added.

A Global Platform for Healing and Service

Describing IPF MEDICON 2025 as “a global platform for human service,” Shri Birla remarked that the conference would pave the way for future collaborations and breakthroughs in healthcare. He hoped that discussions at the event would focus on emerging technologies, ethical medical practices, and integrated healthcare models.

Delegates from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom were present at the conference, underscoring the international relevance and appeal of the forum. The event also saw participation from parliamentarian Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, adding political support to the medical discussions.

Looking Ahead

IPF MEDICON 2025 has established itself as a premier conference for sharing medical innovation, building networks, and pushing the boundaries of healthcare possibilities. With India poised at the intersection of tradition, technology, and transformation, Shri Om Birla’s address set the tone for a future where Indian healthcare leads not just nationally but globally.