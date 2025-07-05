Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle: Couple Arrested for Murder After Affair Turns Deadly

A man was allegedly killed by a couple after the husband discovered his wife's affair with the victim. The suspects, Amit Chaudhary and Priyanka, have been arrested for the murder of Abdul Wahid. The crime unfolded after a heated argument, culminating in Wahid’s death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarpradesh | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:59 IST
A dramatic turn of events led to the arrest of Amit Chaudhary and his wife, Priyanka, for the murder of Abdul Wahid, whom Priyanka allegedly had an affair with.

The couple's motive unraveled after Wahid's disappearance report, filed by his son, led police to find his body three days later.

Amidst the turmoil of discovering the extramarital affair, tensions escalated, resulting in an altercation that ended with Wahid's death from a blunt strike, a crime they later attempted to cover up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

