Land Rights Clash in Assam: BJP vs. Congress

The BJP and Congress fiercely dispute over land rights for indigenous people in Assam. While BJP claims to protect heritage, Congress accuses the government of exploiting tribal lands for corporate gains. The political battle intensifies as both parties emphasize their stances amid allegations of bias and encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:47 IST
In Assam, a heated confrontation unfolds between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over land rights of indigenous communities. The BJP reiterates its dedication to preserving Assam's heritage, while Congress alleges government complicity in 'land grabbing' for corporate interests.

At the core of the conflict is the Sixth Schedule areas, designed to protect tribal land. Congress accuses Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of undermining constitutional safeguards by redistributing tribal territories to outsider investors, with Congress president Gaurav Gogoi labeling the government 'a real estate broker' for big companies.

Despite the tensions, BJP leader Dilip Saikia reaffirmed the state's commitment to safeguarding indigenous land rights, highlighting efforts to reclaim illegally occupied satras, as the political tempest continues to gather momentum in Assam.

