Land Rights Clash in Assam: BJP vs. Congress
The BJP and Congress fiercely dispute over land rights for indigenous people in Assam. While BJP claims to protect heritage, Congress accuses the government of exploiting tribal lands for corporate gains. The political battle intensifies as both parties emphasize their stances amid allegations of bias and encroachment.
- Country:
- India
In Assam, a heated confrontation unfolds between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over land rights of indigenous communities. The BJP reiterates its dedication to preserving Assam's heritage, while Congress alleges government complicity in 'land grabbing' for corporate interests.
At the core of the conflict is the Sixth Schedule areas, designed to protect tribal land. Congress accuses Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of undermining constitutional safeguards by redistributing tribal territories to outsider investors, with Congress president Gaurav Gogoi labeling the government 'a real estate broker' for big companies.
Despite the tensions, BJP leader Dilip Saikia reaffirmed the state's commitment to safeguarding indigenous land rights, highlighting efforts to reclaim illegally occupied satras, as the political tempest continues to gather momentum in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Double Seven: India's Indigenous Cola That Symbolized Political Change
India's Defence Strategy Revolution: From Top Importer to Indigenous Innovator
DRDO Boosts Military Arsenal with 28 New Indigenous Weapons
Bharat Forge Wins Bid for Indigenous CQB Carbines
Debate Over 'Any Kuki Tribes': A Threat to Indigenous Rights in Manipur?