Travel Fraud: Cox & Kings Faces Legal Heat
A FIR was filed against Cox & Kings' promoter and others for allegedly defrauding SBI Cards out of Rs 105 crore. Accusations include forging balance sheets to acquire corporate credit facilities. The case, involving charges of breach of trust and conspiracy, is under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A First Information Report has been filed against the travel firm Cox & Kings and its promoter, Ajay Kerkar, along with eight others, for allegedly defrauding SBI Cards and Payment Services of Rs 105 crore.
The report, lodged at Andheri Police Station, claims forged balance sheets were prepared between April 2012 and June 2019 to secure corporate credit card facilities.
The company failed to clear its dues, causing a notable financial loss. Accusations include criminal breach of trust, forgery, and cheating. The Economic Offences Wing is investigating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement