Travel Fraud: Cox & Kings Faces Legal Heat

A First Information Report has been filed against the travel firm Cox & Kings and its promoter, Ajay Kerkar, along with eight others, for allegedly defrauding SBI Cards and Payment Services of Rs 105 crore.

The report, lodged at Andheri Police Station, claims forged balance sheets were prepared between April 2012 and June 2019 to secure corporate credit card facilities.

The company failed to clear its dues, causing a notable financial loss. Accusations include criminal breach of trust, forgery, and cheating. The Economic Offences Wing is investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)