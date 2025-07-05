Tragic Shooting of Bihar Businessman Sparks Outcry and Concerns Over State's Law and Order

Prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna, seven years after his son's murder, according to police reports. The incident occurred late Friday night, with eyewitnesses describing a bike-borne assailant fleeing the scene near Gandhi Maidan.

After the shooting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened an urgent meeting focused on law and order. Assuring swift investigation, he reiterated the government's commitment to rule of law. Descriptions from law enforcement agencies indicate emerging leads, hinting old enmity might be at play.

The assassination has ignited statewide outrage, with leaders across political spectrums condemning the crime. Concerns about safety have also been echoed by local business groups. Authorities are being urged to arrest the criminals promptly and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)