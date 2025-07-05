Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Bihar Businessman Sparks Outcry and Concerns Over State's Law and Order

Prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was fatally shot outside his Patna home by an unknown attacker. This incident, echoing his son's prior death, has prompted widespread condemnation and a call for swift investigation. Authorities believe past enmity may be involved, while top officials vow action to restore law order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna, seven years after his son's murder, according to police reports. The incident occurred late Friday night, with eyewitnesses describing a bike-borne assailant fleeing the scene near Gandhi Maidan.

After the shooting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened an urgent meeting focused on law and order. Assuring swift investigation, he reiterated the government's commitment to rule of law. Descriptions from law enforcement agencies indicate emerging leads, hinting old enmity might be at play.

The assassination has ignited statewide outrage, with leaders across political spectrums condemning the crime. Concerns about safety have also been echoed by local business groups. Authorities are being urged to arrest the criminals promptly and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

