Chargesheet Filed Against 11 in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Investigation

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has formally charged 11 individuals, including Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, in connection with a narco-terrorism case, an official announced.

First registered in 2022, the case investigation revealed an organized network of terrorist associates and couriers facilitating narcotic smuggling to financially support terror activities. Key figures include Salahuddin, currently operating from across the border, and Basharat Ahmad Bhat from Rawalpindi.

The network's activities have been a significant channel for terror financing. Despite negligible legitimate income, individuals amassed wealth via drug sales. The operation is alleged to be part of a larger conspiracy aiming to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. Further investigations are underway.

