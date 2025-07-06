Left Menu

Japan Exports Used Navy Destroyers to Philippines Amid Growing Maritime Tensions

Japan plans to export six used navy destroyers to the Philippines to counter China's expansive maritime activities. The destroyer export agreement was reached by the defense ministers of both countries. This move is part of broader military cooperation, including joint exercises and strategic dialogues between the two Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-07-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 10:40 IST
  • Japan

Japan will export used navy destroyers to the Philippines, strengthening its position against China's maritime expansion, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. This initiative involves six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts, which have been in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for over 30 years, according to sources.

Defense Ministers Gen Nakatani and Gilberto Teodoro agreed to the destroyer export during a meeting in Singapore last month, as per the Yomiuri report. The Philippine military plans to inspect these destroyers in the upcoming summer as part of the last stages of the agreement. Public statements from Japanese and Philippine defense representatives were not available, and China has yet to comment on the situation.

Challenges from China's assertive maritime activities in the South China Sea and the East China Sea have prompted Japan and the Philippines to enhance their military cooperation. This has included joint military exercises, a radar aid package from Tokyo, and a strategic dialogue. Policy adjustments enable Japan to bypass export restrictions, marking the destroyer export as a joint development project with Manila.

(With inputs from agencies.)

