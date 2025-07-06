Rising Storm: West Bengal Braces for Mass Strike Over Labor Rights

Leftist trade unions and political parties anticipate significant backing for a general strike in West Bengal on July 9, aimed at challenging the central government's labor policies. Issues such as the rising cost of living and joblessness are driving forces, with participation expected from coal, steel, and jute industries, alongside transport.

State CITU president Anadi Sahu asserted that the strike targets the so-called liberalization and perceived negative impacts of new labor codes, which amalgamate 44 laws into four. Critics argue these reforms allow longer work hours without adequate wage protections. The ruling Trinamool Congress opposes the strike, citing economic disruptions.

Sahu emphasized that past strikes have focused on preserving workers' rights, including challenging PSUs disinvestment. A precursor rally on July 7 will bolster support for the strike amid financial challenges faced by cultivators and workers due to allegedly inadequate policies and reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)