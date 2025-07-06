Supreme Court Pushes for CJI Residence Clearance Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court's administration has urged the Centre to expedite the evacuation of the Chief Justice of India's official residence on Krishna Menon Marg. This request follows ex-CJI DY Chandrachud's overextended stay past the permissible timeline.

Initially allowed an extension due to personal circumstances, including his daughters' health needs, Chandrachud's stay was conditioned on vacating by May 31, 2025. However, subsequent informal approvals allowed further residence until June 30, creating widespread contention.

The letter flagged that the residential extension violated 2022 rules and prompted a formal request to reclaim the premises. Many previous CJIs received temporary extensions, but the ongoing delays necessitated formal intervention to resolve the matter.