Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for CJI Residence Clearance Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court administration has requested the Centre to vacate the official residence of the Chief Justice of India on Krishna Menon Marg due to former CJI DY Chandrachud overstaying. He had been granted an extended stay under special circumstances, but this has surpassed permissible limits, prompting the action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:08 IST
Supreme Court Pushes for CJI Residence Clearance Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's administration has urged the Centre to expedite the evacuation of the Chief Justice of India's official residence on Krishna Menon Marg. This request follows ex-CJI DY Chandrachud's overextended stay past the permissible timeline.

Initially allowed an extension due to personal circumstances, including his daughters' health needs, Chandrachud's stay was conditioned on vacating by May 31, 2025. However, subsequent informal approvals allowed further residence until June 30, creating widespread contention.

The letter flagged that the residential extension violated 2022 rules and prompted a formal request to reclaim the premises. Many previous CJIs received temporary extensions, but the ongoing delays necessitated formal intervention to resolve the matter.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025