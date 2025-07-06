Bikram Singh Majithia's Controversial Custody in Disproportionate Assets Case

Bikram Singh Majithia, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has been placed in judicial custody for two weeks following new developments in a contested disproportionate assets case. The case, entailing allegations of Rs 540 crore in laundered 'drug money,' remains highly charged with political implications.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25, with accusations tying him to a major laundering operation. Claims of political vendetta arise as Majithia continues to assert his innocence, criticizing the alleged manipulation of legal protocols in what he labels a political witch-hunt.

The next phase of legal proceedings is scheduled for July 19. Majithia seeks legal recourse, arguing his arrest violated standard legal procedures. His petition describes the FIR as 'patently illegal,' with motivations rooted in undermining his political stance against the current regime.