Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Claims Lives of Vegetable Vendors

Two vegetable vendors, Vishnu Kumar and Rajan Singh, were killed in a tragic accident when a speeding truck from Agra rammed into them as they repaired a tire. Kumar was killed instantly, while Singh succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:47 IST
Two vegetable vendors were tragically killed when a speeding truck struck people by the roadside, according to police reports on Sunday.

The devastating incident unfolded on Saturday night when the vendors paused to fix a punctured tire on their vehicle, only to be fatally hit by an out-of-control truck from Agra.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Sahay confirmed the victims, Vishnu Kumar and Rajan Singh, hailed from Kirawali in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. While Kumar died instantly, Singh succumbed to his injuries at RBM Hospital. An investigation into the accident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

