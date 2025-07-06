Mumbai's Cyber Crusade: Defending Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

In a decisive move to shield citizens from sophisticated online scams, Mumbai Police has rolled out an extensive awareness campaign targeting 'digital arrest' fraud schemes. By setting up a dedicated helpline and acting within the essential 'golden hour,' the police have thwarted several such attempts, protecting significant funds from being pilfered by fraudsters.

Mumbai's proactive measures, including mass awareness drives and collaborations with famous personalities like Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, aim to enlighten citizens about these scams. Commissioner Deven Bharti has emphasized the importance of quick, coordinated responses involving law enforcement, banks, and digital platforms to freeze suspicious transactions before it's too late.

The police initiative has not only saved substantial sums but also brought attention to the darker side of scams, involving forced digital servitude of trafficked Indian nationals targeting their own countrymen. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has flagged such 'law enforcement impersonation' scams as an escalating issue in Southeast Asia, further emphasizing the urgency of Mumbai's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)