Japan to Export Naval Destroyers to Philippines: Strategic Alliance Advances

Japan is set to export six Abukuma-class navy destroyers to the Philippines to bolster defense against China's maritime expansion. This move underscores the growing military collaboration between the two nations. A Philippine delegation will inspect the ships, aligning with the Navy's modernization agenda amid challenges from China's regional assertiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:04 IST
Japan is preparing to export used naval destroyers to the Philippines, a strategic maneuver to counter China's maritime assertiveness, according to a Yomiuri newspaper report. This deal marks a collaborative step between Japan and the Philippines, both of whom are U.S. allies focused on maintaining regional stability.

The plan includes six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts, currently in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The decision was cemented after Singapore talks between Defence Ministers Gen Nakatani and Gilberto Teodoro, alongside plans for the Philippine military to inspect the vessels this summer, a critical step in the acquisition process.

The deepening partnership sees naval experts from the Philippines evaluating the destroyers, aligned with the nation's military modernization. The Tokyo-Manila defense relationship has previously expanded to joint exercises and strategic dialogues, highlighting the importance both nations place on national security amid tensions in the disputed South and East China Seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

