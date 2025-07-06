Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Chinese 'Manjha' Sees Major Seizure Ahead of Festive Season

The Delhi Police have actively cracked down on the illegal sale of Chinese 'manjha,' confiscating over 1,200 rolls in a single week. Three individuals were apprehended in this pre-Independence Day operation intended to preempt the use of the hazardous kite string.

Originally banned due to its role in numerous injuries and deaths, especially during festivals, the nylon-based 'manjha' was seized in significant numbers from across the city. Operations were conducted in Kamla Market, Uttam Nagar, and Wazirabad, resulting in the arrest of those involved in its sale and distribution.

The operation reflects a broader effort to ensure public safety during the festivities. Authorities have filed cases under relevant laws and are investigating the larger supply chains involved in this illegal trade, hoping to mitigate potential harm to both humans and animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)