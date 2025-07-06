Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Chinese 'Manjha' Sees Major Seizure Ahead of Festive Season

Delhi Police seized over 1,200 illegal Chinese 'manjha' rolls and arrested three individuals. The banned string, dangerous to humans and wildlife, was targeted ahead of festive events. Three raids in different areas resulted in multiple arrests. Authorities continue to trace the wider distribution network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have actively cracked down on the illegal sale of Chinese 'manjha,' confiscating over 1,200 rolls in a single week. Three individuals were apprehended in this pre-Independence Day operation intended to preempt the use of the hazardous kite string.

Originally banned due to its role in numerous injuries and deaths, especially during festivals, the nylon-based 'manjha' was seized in significant numbers from across the city. Operations were conducted in Kamla Market, Uttam Nagar, and Wazirabad, resulting in the arrest of those involved in its sale and distribution.

The operation reflects a broader effort to ensure public safety during the festivities. Authorities have filed cases under relevant laws and are investigating the larger supply chains involved in this illegal trade, hoping to mitigate potential harm to both humans and animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

