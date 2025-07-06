Left Menu

Red Sea Skirmish: Merchant Ship Attacked Amid Heightened Tensions

A ship was attacked in the Red Sea near Yemen by armed men, amid heightened Middle East tensions. The British military-overseen UK Maritime Trade Operations reported gunfire and grenades, while Yemen's Houthis continued targeting vessels. The incident underscores ongoing conflicts, impacting regional trade and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:45 IST
A merchant ship came under fire in the Red Sea off Yemen's coast on Sunday, involving gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades, according to a report by a British military-overseen group.

The attack's origin remains unclaimed, occurring amid high tensions in the Middle East due to ongoing conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war and Iran-related airstrikes. The incident was met with return fire by the ship's security team, and investigations are underway as announced by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

Maritime security firm Ambrey warned of an attack by eight skiffs on a merchant ship during its transit in the Red Sea. The conflict involving Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been targeting vessels in an attempt to pressure Israel regarding its Gaza operations, highlights the regional instability. The US military was referenced by the US Navy's 5th Fleet for comment, though no statement was provided. Historically, Houthi attacks have decreased trade in this crucial corridor, which sees about USD 1 trillion in goods annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

