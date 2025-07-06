Ceremonial Clash: Muharram Procession Turns Chaotic in Ujjain
In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a Muharram procession deviated from its designated route, leading to clashes with law enforcement. The incident, involving a ceremonial horse, caused injuries to five policemen. Authorities executed a cane charge to restore order and booked multiple participants for rioting and obstructing duties.
In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, five policemen sustained injuries when a Muharram procession attempted to bypass a designated route, provoking a clash with authorities.
The confrontation unfolded after participants in the procession attempted to force a ceremonial horse through a barricaded path, leading to a tense standoff. A cane charge was promptly executed by police near Khajurwadi Masjid to diffuse the escalating situation.
Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma reported that despite clear instructions to adhere to the pre-approved route, the procession's organizers pushed forward, using the horse to breach the barricades. The skirmish resulted in 16 participants, including the organizer, facing charges for rioting and obstructing law enforcement under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
