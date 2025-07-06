Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Nurse's Tragic Death in Kolkata

A 32-year-old nurse was found dead near her home in Maheshtala, Kolkata under mysterious circumstances. Her husband, who had attended a Muharram procession, returned home to find her missing. Her body was later discovered with no external injuries. Police are investigating the case, detaining one person.

A 32-year-old nurse was discovered dead near her residence in Maheshtala, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, under suspicious circumstances, as reported by local police on Sunday afternoon.

The woman ventured out to locate her husband, who was attending a Muharram procession at Bata Mor, according to officials.

Her husband's return home preceded the grim discovery of her body, found approximately 200 meters away. Despite the absence of visible injuries, the husband alleged her dupatta was tied around her neck, and her tongue was sticking out, indicating foul play. Authorities are probing the incident and have detained one individual linked to the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

