Gehlot Fires Back: The Rajasthan Defamation Dispute Intensifies
Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister, clashes with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over a defamation case linked to the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. Gehlot accuses Shekhawat of evading accountability, while Shekhawat contends Gehlot disrespected his late mother. The case involves Rs 900 crore and ongoing investigations.
In the ongoing defamation battle between former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, tensions have escalated over the controversial Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case, allegedly responsible for defrauding investors of Rs 900 crore.
Gehlot has accused Shekhawat of shirking accountability while the latter rebukes Gehlot for reportedly disgracing his deceased mother by associating her with the dispute. Shekhawat's name, despite relief from the high court, persists in investigative documents alleging his involvement.
Gehlot claims Shekhawat promoted the cooperative publicly and demands genuine justice for investors who lost wealth to high-return promises. Meanwhile, Shekhawat firmly denies any direct participation, even as shifts in political governance alter the investigation's trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
