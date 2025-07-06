Mizoram Becomes Safe Haven for Chin Refugees Amidst Ethnic Conflict

An influx of over 3,000 refugees escaping intense ethnic clashes in Myanmar's Chin state has sought refuge in India's Mizoram. This surge follows a fierce week-long conflict between the Chin National Defence Force and the Chinland Defence Force, which subsided with a recent ceasefire.

The state of Mizoram had already been housing more than 32,000 refugees from Myanmar before this latest escalation. The Assam Rifles have sealed the Indo-Myanmar border, although exceptions are made to admit refugees seeking asylum in Mizoram.

Efforts by the Young Mizo Association successfully mediated peace talks between the warring factions. The ceasefire agreement promises to stabilize the region for the time being, although tensions persist over territorial control, particularly around the commercially significant Khawmawi area.

(With inputs from agencies.)