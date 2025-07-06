TikTok's U.S. Revamp: New App Launch Amid Sale Talks

TikTok is developing a fresh version of its app specifically for U.S. users as part of its pending sale to a group of investors, according to sources cited by The Information. This development emerges amidst potential trade discussions set by President Trump with China about TikTok's future ownership.

The planned launch of the new app is scheduled for release to U.S. app stores on September 5, following Trump's extension for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by September 17. Current users will need to transition to this new app, though the existing platform will remain operational until March next year.

These moves reflect ongoing negotiations surrounding TikTok's U.S. operations, which were previously suspended due to China's disapproval linked to U.S. tariff measures. As the situation evolves, approval from both countries might be essential for any final deal.