Madhya Pradesh Bureaucratic Overhaul: Key IAS Officers Transferred

In a significant reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred nine senior IAS officers. Neeraj Mandloi has been appointed as the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Other notable transfers include Sanjay Dube, Shukla, and Rakhi Sahay in key administrative roles across different departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:18 IST
In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday executed a transfer of nine senior IAS officers, reshaping the state's bureaucratic landscape. Neeraj Mandloi steps into the role of additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, replacing Dr. Rajesh Rajora, who now leads the Narmada Valley Development Authority and Water Resources Department.

Mandloi retains control over the Energy and Public Service Management Departments, reinforcing his influential position within the government. Additionally, Sanjay Dube takes charge of the Urban Administration and Development Department, while simultaneously overseeing the Science and Technology Department, following changes that saw him replace Sanjay Shukla.

Other notable appointments include DP Ahuja's transition to the Cooperatives Department, Prabal Sipaha's elevation as Commissioner-Higher Education, and Rakhi Sahay assuming the role of Secretary at MPPSC, with Tanvi Hudda taking on additional responsibilities in Indore. These strategic shifts underscore the government's focus on optimizing administrative efficacy across key sectors.

