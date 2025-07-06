Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Truck Welfare Society Leader Killed in Land Dispute

The president of a Truck Welfare Society, Harbhajan Singh, was killed during a violent clash over a land dispute in Mukerian, Punjab. Sandeep Singh and others allegedly attacked him with bricks and stones. The police have filed a case and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:51 IST

Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident related to a land dispute, 75-year-old Harbhajan Singh, the president of the Mukerian Truck Welfare Society in Punjab, was killed on Sunday during a violent confrontation.

The altercation occurred on Talwara Road in Hoshiarpur district when Sandeep Singh alias Sunny allegedly led a group to forcefully occupy the society's land, leading to a brutal attack on Singh.

Singh suffered severe injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital. Police have registered a case against Sandeep Singh and several others, with investigations continuing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

