Mystery Unveiled: Husband Arrested After Alleged Brick Attack

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in Manesar by striking her with a brick. The victim, Rupa Devi, was found dead in a rented room. Her husband, Rajkumar, has been arrested and confessed to the crime following a quarrel. Police continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
In a tragic turn of events, a man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife in Gurugram's Manesar area. The police revealed that the suspect, identified as Rajkumar, assaulted his wife, Rupa Devi, with a brick following a heated argument.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on June 16 in a rented room. The couple's dispute turned fatal when Rajkumar struck Devi on the head, leading to her death. Police discovered her body soaked in blood, confirming the brutal event that unfolded.

Rajkumar, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Friday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, citing a phone conversation as the trigger for their argument. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek further clarity on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

