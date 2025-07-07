Mystery Unveiled: Husband Arrested After Alleged Brick Attack

In a tragic turn of events, a man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife in Gurugram's Manesar area. The police revealed that the suspect, identified as Rajkumar, assaulted his wife, Rupa Devi, with a brick following a heated argument.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on June 16 in a rented room. The couple's dispute turned fatal when Rajkumar struck Devi on the head, leading to her death. Police discovered her body soaked in blood, confirming the brutal event that unfolded.

Rajkumar, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Friday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, citing a phone conversation as the trigger for their argument. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek further clarity on the case.

