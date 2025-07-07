Left Menu

Mother-Son Duo's Kidnap Plot Thwarted in Agra

A mother-son duo was arrested in Agra after kidnapping a six-year-old boy from Sector 40, intending to sell him to childless couples. The Gurugram Police rescued the boy following a report by the child's father. Arrests were made after an investigation led by the anti-human trafficking branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:58 IST
Mother-Son Duo's Kidnap Plot Thwarted in Agra
  • Country:
  • India

A mother-son pair faced arrest in Agra after kidnapping a six-year-old boy from Gurugram's Sector 40, according to local police reports on Sunday. The duo allegedly intended to sell the child to financially well-off childless couples.

The case surfaced when the boy's father lodged a missing person complaint at a Sector 40 police station on June 23. With an FIR in place, police swiftly initiated a search operation. A breakthrough occurred on July 2, when Gurugram Police's anti-human trafficking unit, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, located the boy in Agra.

The instigator, Shivam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was taken into custody and promptly presented in court, receiving a four-day police remand. During interrogation, Shivam implicated his mother, Manoj, who had hidden the child in her residence. Manoj was subsequently apprehended. The police spokesperson revealed that Shivam lured the boy with a candy, planning to sell him for monetary gain before authorities intervened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

