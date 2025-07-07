Left Menu

Borno's Battle: The Unyielding Threat of Boko Haram

Nine people were killed and four injured in a Boko Haram attack on Malam Fatori, Borno State, Nigeria. The community, near Chad's border, faces increasing Boko Haram threats. State Governor Zulum urges residents against aiding militants. Nigeria struggles with renewed Boko Haram insurgency despite military successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-07-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 01:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Boko Haram militants have claimed the lives of nine individuals and left four injured in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, in an assault on the Malam Fatori community, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred near the Chad border and approximately 270 kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, has put the region on high alert.

Governor Babagana Zulum, through his commissioner Sugun Mai Mele, visited the community, warning residents against collaborating with the insurgents. Security measures are underway to safeguard the town from future extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

