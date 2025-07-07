Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a significant escalation, Israel has launched missile strikes on Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen, targeting three ports and a power facility. These are Israel's first attacks on Yemen in nearly a month, triggered by ongoing Houthi missile launches aimed at Israel.

The Israeli military has confirmed the attacks on Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif ports, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant. The operation follows the Houthi's consistent missile and drone attacks since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, targeting Israel and disrupting maritime trade in the Red Sea.

Retaliation also involved an assault on the Galaxy Leader ship, allegedly used for surveillance by the Houthis. Although Houthi air defenses resisted with domestically manufactured surface-to-air missiles, the strikes have left major energy infrastructure disabled, with no immediate casualties reported. This situation underscores the ongoing volatility in the region.

