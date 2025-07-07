Left Menu

Trump Targets BRICS with New Tariff Plan

President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on countries aligning with BRICS' 'Anti-American policies.' He did not specify the policies. BRICS began in 2009 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, later joining by South Africa. More members include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that nations aligning themselves with BRICS' 'Anti-American policies' will face a 10% tariff hike. This new measure was announced via Trump's Truth Social account, emphasizing no exceptions to the policy.

Trump's statement included no further explanation about what he considers 'Anti-American policies.' BRICS initially formed in 2009 with the union of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later expanded to include South Africa.

Recently, BRICS has grown as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined the group, potentially challenging the U.S.-led global order.

