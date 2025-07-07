Trump Targets BRICS with New Tariff Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that nations aligning themselves with BRICS' 'Anti-American policies' will face a 10% tariff hike. This new measure was announced via Trump's Truth Social account, emphasizing no exceptions to the policy.

Trump's statement included no further explanation about what he considers 'Anti-American policies.' BRICS initially formed in 2009 with the union of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later expanded to include South Africa.

Recently, BRICS has grown as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined the group, potentially challenging the U.S.-led global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)