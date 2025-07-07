Left Menu

Arrests in Thane: Black Magic at the Crematorium

Two men have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly engaging in black magic at a crematorium. Pictures of unidentified women on lemons were found at the site. The men were charged under a local anti-black magic law as investigations continue to determine their motive and the identity of the women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:49 IST
Arrests in Thane: Black Magic at the Crematorium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Thane district police have arrested two men on charges of engaging in black magic rituals at a local crematorium.

The police patil discovered pictures of unidentified women attached to lemons wrapped in black cloth at the Pimplasgaon village site, sparking the investigation.

Sub-inspector Rohan Gaikwad confirmed that Kabir Dileep Chowdhary, 29, and Nikhil Santosh Patil, 23, conducted the rituals between June 29 and July 4. The men face charges under the state's anti-black magic act as authorities probe the motive and seek to identify the women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025