Arrests in Thane: Black Magic at the Crematorium

Maharashtra's Thane district police have arrested two men on charges of engaging in black magic rituals at a local crematorium.

The police patil discovered pictures of unidentified women attached to lemons wrapped in black cloth at the Pimplasgaon village site, sparking the investigation.

Sub-inspector Rohan Gaikwad confirmed that Kabir Dileep Chowdhary, 29, and Nikhil Santosh Patil, 23, conducted the rituals between June 29 and July 4. The men face charges under the state's anti-black magic act as authorities probe the motive and seek to identify the women.

