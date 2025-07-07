Intensified Search for Mysterious Vessel Near Raigad Coast

A collaborative search operation involving police and maritime security agencies has been launched to locate a suspicious vessel near Revdanda coast, Maharashtra. Authorities suspect the vessel might be a Pakistani fishing boat.

Detected by the Indian Navy's radar, this vessel appeared about two nautical miles from Korlai coast in Raigad. The boat's precise identity will be confirmed upon interception.

Security measures along the Raigad coastline have been strengthened in response. Frequent adverse weather conditions are hindering efforts, echoing concerns of past maritime security events such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)