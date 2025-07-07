Left Menu

Intensified Search for Mysterious Vessel Near Raigad Coast

Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate a suspect boat, believed to be a Pakistani fishing vessel, near Revdanda coast in Maharashtra. Security has been heightened in Raigad following the sighting. Poor weather has complicated search efforts, reminiscent of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks launched via the sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A collaborative search operation involving police and maritime security agencies has been launched to locate a suspicious vessel near Revdanda coast, Maharashtra. Authorities suspect the vessel might be a Pakistani fishing boat.

Detected by the Indian Navy's radar, this vessel appeared about two nautical miles from Korlai coast in Raigad. The boat's precise identity will be confirmed upon interception.

Security measures along the Raigad coastline have been strengthened in response. Frequent adverse weather conditions are hindering efforts, echoing concerns of past maritime security events such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

