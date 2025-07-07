Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Defends Unchangeable Preamble

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserts the immutability of the Indian Constitution's Preamble, likening it to unchangeable parenthood. During an event in Kochi, he highlighted historical changes made during the Emergency era. His remarks follow RSS calls to review 'socialist' and 'secular' mentions, added during said period.

Updated: 07-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the immutability of the Indian Constitution's Preamble, likening it to the unchangeable nature of parenthood, while addressing an audience at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies in Kochi on Monday. Dhankhar asserted that the Preamble cannot be altered, identifying a historical precedent that no country has ever modified their constitution's preamble.

He referenced the alterations made during India's Emergency era, describing it as the darkest period in the nation's democratic history. During this time, changes were made while numerous citizens were detained, and political freedoms were severely constrained.

Dhankar's comments were made amid recent demands from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to re-evaluate the inclusion of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble. The RSS noted these terms were incorporated during the Emergency, a period marked by significant political suppression, and were not part of the original Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

