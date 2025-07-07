South Africa's Trade Diplomacy with the US: A Balancing Act
South Africa confirms its non-hostile stance towards the U.S., aiming to negotiate a trade agreement despite the looming threat of additional tariffs indicated by former U.S. President Donald Trump targeting BRICS nations, a coalition of which South Africa is a member.
In a recent statement, South Africa has reaffirmed its friendly stance towards the United States, countering claims of hostility amid global economic tensions. The assurance came in response to comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who hinted at imposing an extra 10% tariff on BRICS-aligned countries.
South Africa, an active member of the BRICS alliance, remains steadfast in its intention to forge a trade agreement with the U.S. This move underscores the country's commitment to maintaining diplomatic and economic relations despite potential challenges.
The remark potentially affecting BRICS, a coalition comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, raises important questions about international trade dynamics in light of changing global alliances and economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
