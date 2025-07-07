Sri Lankan Navy Saves Stranded Indian Fishermen in Daring Sea Rescue

The Sri Lankan Navy successfully executed a daring rescue operation saving four Indian fishermen from a distressed fishing vessel off the western coast. The operation, conducted on Sunday, followed a coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) mission after receiving a distress alert from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai.

According to the official statement, adverse weather conditions had led to the disappearance of the Indian fishing boat on June 29, severing all communications. Stranded off Chilaw, the fishermen from India's Minicoy Island were finally located and rescued, marking the second successful operation involving MRCC Colombo within just a fortnight.

The fishermen were safely brought to Dikowita harbor and received essential support from the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard before being handed over to the Wattala Police Station. The region's fishing rights remain a contentious issue, with past incidents of the Lankan Navy firing at Indian fishermen and seizing boats in disputed waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)