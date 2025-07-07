First Lady Lordina Mahama Leads Health Drive for Ghana’s Vulnerable Groups

In a strong show of leadership and compassion, First Lady Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama spearheaded a comprehensive free public health screening event on Friday, aimed at promoting early detection and proactive health management, especially among vulnerable segments of Ghana’s population. The event, held in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission, forms part of a broader national push to improve access to healthcare services and raise awareness around preventable diseases.

The outreach served as a lifeline for hundreds of community members, including hairdressers, tailors, head-porters (kayayee), and market women, offering them essential health services at no cost. It also served as a platform to spread vital public health messages, particularly around HIV/AIDS prevention, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and maternal care.

A Message of Empowerment from the First Lady

Addressing beneficiaries at the event, Mrs. Mahama stressed that the overarching goal was to empower Ghanaians to take charge of their health, especially those from underserved communities. “We are here for a very important reason. For the health of our people, especially young people, women, and vulnerable groups in our communities,” she affirmed.

She highlighted a troubling reality: many individuals live with undiagnosed health conditions, which could escalate without timely intervention. “Sometimes, people are living with these conditions and do not even know it. That is why today’s health screening is very important,” she said.

Free Services Provided at the Event

Attendees were offered an array of life-saving health services, including:

HIV and syphilis screening

Blood pressure monitoring

Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments

Nutritional counselling

Breast cancer screening

General medical consultations and advice

In addition, health education sessions were conducted to spread awareness on HIV prevention, safe antenatal care practices, and how to prevent mother-to-child transmission of infections during pregnancy.

Early Detection as a Lifesaving Strategy

A consistent theme in the First Lady’s address was the critical importance of early testing. “Early testing saves lives. Knowing your health status early enables you to start treatment early and prevent serious complications,” she stressed. She also pointed out that early detection of HIV allows individuals to access the right treatment and live long, fulfilling lives.

Mrs. Mahama urged people to abandon stigma and fear associated with testing. “This is not just about disease; this is about empowerment, dignity, and protecting our loved ones,” she said.

Engaging the Youth: A Message for the Future

In a particularly poignant moment, the First Lady addressed young people directly, stressing the importance of health consciousness at an early age.

“You are the future of this country. Your energy, your dreams, and your well-being matter,” she said. “Many young people today are falling ill, sometimes due to a lack of access to the right information, services, or support they need. That must change.”

She encouraged youth to ask questions, speak openly with medical professionals, and commit to annual health screenings as part of their personal well-being routine.

Encouraging Full Participation and Openness

Mrs. Mahama emphasized that the event was created to be inclusive and welcoming, removing both financial and psychological barriers to care. “Today, you can check your HIV status, your blood pressure and sugar levels, and even be screened for breast cancer, right here at this event, all for free,” she announced. “Feel free to ask any questions that come to mind. We are here for you.”

Her message served to reassure attendees that seeking medical care is not a luxury but a right, and the government is committed to making that right accessible.

Health Policy Highlights: MahamaCares and Free Primary Healthcare

The First Lady used the occasion to provide updates on broader government healthcare initiatives, specifically the newly launched Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares. The fund aims to diagnose and treat non-communicable diseases like heart disease, kidney conditions, and various cancers, particularly for those who cannot afford private care.

She also discussed the forthcoming Free Primary Healthcare Programme, a flagship initiative aimed at increasing early health screenings and boosting the overall health awareness of Ghanaian citizens.

“These initiatives are about saving lives. They are about making sure no one is left behind—whether in Accra, Tamale, or the smallest village,” she noted.

A Call to Action for a Healthier Ghana

In closing, Mrs. Mahama urged all Ghanaians to embrace a culture of health awareness and responsibility. “Together, we can create a Ghana where every person knows their health status. Where every pregnant woman gets the care she needs, and where every child is born healthy and free from infection,” she stated.

The event served as a powerful demonstration of leadership, care, and commitment to the health and dignity of all Ghanaians. With strong partnerships and sustained public engagement, Ghana is moving closer to a future where preventive healthcare is not a privilege, but a norm.