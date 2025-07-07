Left Menu

Escalating Executions: Saudi Arabia's Alarming Surge in Death Penalties

Saudi Arabia witnessed a record surge in executions last year, with Amnesty International raising alarms over the high number of death penalties for nonviolent drug cases. This trend persists, with the kingdom continuing executions in 2023 despite claims of reforms. Calls for policy change remain unheeded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:51 IST
Escalating Executions: Saudi Arabia's Alarming Surge in Death Penalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Amnesty International reported a significant increase in executions in Saudi Arabia last year, reaching a record high. The organization and other activist groups have expressed concerns regarding the kingdom's ongoing use of the death penalty, especially in nonviolent drug-related cases.

The number of executions, which hit 345 in the previous year, is on track to surpass this figure in 2023. Despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's prior statements of limiting executions to homicide cases, the practice has evidently continued and even intensified under his governance.

Activists advocate for urgent policy reforms, urging Prince Mohammed to take decisive actions to align Saudi laws with international standards, as the current execution trends contradict the kingdom's 'Vision 2030' reform goals aimed at promoting inclusivity and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025