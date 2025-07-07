Escalating Executions: Saudi Arabia's Alarming Surge in Death Penalties
Saudi Arabia witnessed a record surge in executions last year, with Amnesty International raising alarms over the high number of death penalties for nonviolent drug cases. This trend persists, with the kingdom continuing executions in 2023 despite claims of reforms. Calls for policy change remain unheeded.
Amnesty International reported a significant increase in executions in Saudi Arabia last year, reaching a record high. The organization and other activist groups have expressed concerns regarding the kingdom's ongoing use of the death penalty, especially in nonviolent drug-related cases.
The number of executions, which hit 345 in the previous year, is on track to surpass this figure in 2023. Despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's prior statements of limiting executions to homicide cases, the practice has evidently continued and even intensified under his governance.
Activists advocate for urgent policy reforms, urging Prince Mohammed to take decisive actions to align Saudi laws with international standards, as the current execution trends contradict the kingdom's 'Vision 2030' reform goals aimed at promoting inclusivity and tolerance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
