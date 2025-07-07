Maharashtra Minister Takes Firm Action Against Adulterated Oil Offenders

Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Narhari Zirwal, has suspended two officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and shut down a Nandurbar district factory caught repeatedly for oil adulteration.

Responding to a query by Shiv Sena MLA Amshya Padvi, Zirwal disclosed that both the joint commissioner and assistant commissioner of FDA are suspended for neglecting to promptly address the issue of adulteration reported at the Akkalkuwa factory.

Adding to the discourse, legislator Sameer Kunawar highlighted that adulterated samples of soybean and groundnut oil were recently gathered from the same factory, underlining the officials' delay in taking action.

Zirwal emphasized that swift action was anticipated from the concerned officers, but their inaction has led to disciplinary repercussions.

On March 10, inspections by FDA revealed non-compliance of Mahika brand refined soybean oil and Kamla brand groundnut oil with safety standards, prompting the need for re-analysis at CFTRI, Mysuru. Of 12 collected samples, five were substandard, and legal proceedings have been initiated for two cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)