Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Leave 43 Wounded

At least 43 people were injured as Russian drone strikes targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Monday, according to officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies to provide greater support amidst the attacks.

Multiple civilian structures, including apartment buildings and a kindergarten, suffered damage from two waves of strikes, local and military sources confirmed. During the second wave, six Shahed drones hit residential streets within ten minutes, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

In addition to Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia experienced a morning drone strike resulting in 17 injuries and damage to numerous buildings. Ukraine's calls for increased air defense measures highlight the ongoing threat to civilian lives from Russian air assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)