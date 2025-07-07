Bridging the Gap: Ensuring Justice for All in India

A pioneering study titled 'Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities in India' has brought to light significant data gaps affecting India's justice system. Released by the Bengaluru-based think tank Pacta, the report signifies a crucial step toward understanding and reforming the systemic exclusion faced by persons with disabilities.

The report underlines the justice system's inaccessibility despite progressive mandates. Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in his foreword, emphasized the importance of data-driven reports for policymaking, community accountability, and systemic reform.

Pacta's study highlights the hurdles encountered by over 26 million persons with disabilities. Recommendations include enhancing infrastructure, enforcing mandates, disaggregating data, and integrating disability rights into judicial training to promote inclusivity and ensure equal access to justice.

