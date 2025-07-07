Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Ensuring Justice for All in India

A groundbreaking study, 'Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities in India,' reveals critical data gaps hindering accountability and reform in India's justice system. Launched by Bengaluru think tank Pacta, the report highlights systemic exclusion and calls for inclusive policies and data-driven approaches to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Updated: 07-07-2025 16:46 IST
A pioneering study titled 'Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities in India' has brought to light significant data gaps affecting India's justice system. Released by the Bengaluru-based think tank Pacta, the report signifies a crucial step toward understanding and reforming the systemic exclusion faced by persons with disabilities.

The report underlines the justice system's inaccessibility despite progressive mandates. Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in his foreword, emphasized the importance of data-driven reports for policymaking, community accountability, and systemic reform.

Pacta's study highlights the hurdles encountered by over 26 million persons with disabilities. Recommendations include enhancing infrastructure, enforcing mandates, disaggregating data, and integrating disability rights into judicial training to promote inclusivity and ensure equal access to justice.

