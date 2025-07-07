Left Menu

Syria's Economic Outlook: Modest Growth Amidst Sanction Easing

The World Bank anticipates a 1% growth in Syria's GDP by 2025, succeeding a 1.5% decline in 2024. While easing sanctions offer potential for economic improvement, challenges remain due to frozen assets and restricted international banking access, impacting energy, aid, and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:52 IST
Syria's Economic Outlook: Modest Growth Amidst Sanction Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria can expect a modest economic improvement by 2025, with the World Bank forecasting a 1% growth in its GDP. This projection follows an anticipated economic contraction of 1.5% in the previous year, 2024.

The World Bank attributes this potential growth partly to the easing of international sanctions. However, the positive impact is tempered by ongoing challenges, including frozen assets and restricted access to international banking systems.

These obstacles continue to impede Syria in various sectors, such as energy supply, foreign assistance, humanitarian aid, and trade and investment, according to a World Bank statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025