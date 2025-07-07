Syria's Economic Outlook: Modest Growth Amidst Sanction Easing

Syria can expect a modest economic improvement by 2025, with the World Bank forecasting a 1% growth in its GDP. This projection follows an anticipated economic contraction of 1.5% in the previous year, 2024.

The World Bank attributes this potential growth partly to the easing of international sanctions. However, the positive impact is tempered by ongoing challenges, including frozen assets and restricted access to international banking systems.

These obstacles continue to impede Syria in various sectors, such as energy supply, foreign assistance, humanitarian aid, and trade and investment, according to a World Bank statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)