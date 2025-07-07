Syria's Economic Outlook: Modest Growth Amidst Sanction Easing
The World Bank anticipates a 1% growth in Syria's GDP by 2025, succeeding a 1.5% decline in 2024. While easing sanctions offer potential for economic improvement, challenges remain due to frozen assets and restricted international banking access, impacting energy, aid, and trade.
Syria can expect a modest economic improvement by 2025, with the World Bank forecasting a 1% growth in its GDP. This projection follows an anticipated economic contraction of 1.5% in the previous year, 2024.
The World Bank attributes this potential growth partly to the easing of international sanctions. However, the positive impact is tempered by ongoing challenges, including frozen assets and restricted access to international banking systems.
These obstacles continue to impede Syria in various sectors, such as energy supply, foreign assistance, humanitarian aid, and trade and investment, according to a World Bank statement.
