Left Menu

YouTube Influencer Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Espionage Probe

Social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody has been extended by 14 days amid espionage allegations. Arrested in May from Hisar, Malhotra is entangled in a case involving the Official Secrets Act. Her association with suspected Pakistani operatives has drawn significant attention, though no military information breach is confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:57 IST
YouTube Influencer Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Espionage Probe
Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

In a court hearing this Monday, the judicial custody of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been extended by 14 days. Arrested in May on espionage suspicions, Malhotra, known for her YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was detained by Hisar Police.

The 33-year-old was apprehended at New Aggarsain Extension on May 16 and booked under the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, confirmed the extension and stated the next hearing is scheduled for July 21. The influencer appeared before the court via video conference.

Previously, her bail plea was rejected as police continued investigations. Authorities alleged Malhotra was developed by Pakistani intelligence as an 'asset' and linked her to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a Pakistani High Commission staffer expelled on espionage charges. Despite these serious claims, no breaches of military confidentiality have surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025