YouTube Influencer Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Espionage Probe

In a court hearing this Monday, the judicial custody of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been extended by 14 days. Arrested in May on espionage suspicions, Malhotra, known for her YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was detained by Hisar Police.

The 33-year-old was apprehended at New Aggarsain Extension on May 16 and booked under the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, confirmed the extension and stated the next hearing is scheduled for July 21. The influencer appeared before the court via video conference.

Previously, her bail plea was rejected as police continued investigations. Authorities alleged Malhotra was developed by Pakistani intelligence as an 'asset' and linked her to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a Pakistani High Commission staffer expelled on espionage charges. Despite these serious claims, no breaches of military confidentiality have surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)